Kano Hisbah arrests herbalist for impregnating ‘customer’

The Hisbah officials in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano have arrested a herbalist, Muhammad Mansur, for impregnating a woman, who went to him to seek medication.

Mansur who hails from Kode town of the State, was arrested after the victim (name withheld) reported him to the Hisbah office seeking justice on the seven-month-old pregnancy she has, which she claimed belonged to him.

According to reports, the randy herbalist is known for deceiving women, including married ones, telling them if he slept with them he will give them charms that would prevent their husbands from adding wives and also have control over them.

According to the victim, the man had been trying to sleep with her since her mother went with her to seek medication, but he didn’t succeed until she went there alone.

“When I accompanied my mother to his place, he told her that she should be coming along with me.

“One day I went there alone and he said he must sleep with me before he will assist with the medication I needed.

“In fact, he said it wouldn’t work if we didn’t do so. That is what happened.

“I want the Hisbah to help me. I have a seven-month pregnancy, and he is trying to reject it,” she disclosed.

On his part, Mansur, confessed to impregnating the lady, adding that it was the work of the devil.





“She came to my place for medication, but you know the devil is everywhere if you are not careful. I accept my offence and I want the Hisbah to please forgive me,” he told Daily Trust.