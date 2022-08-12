Zamfara govt flags off construction of 500metre Access road to Army Staff School

The Zamfara State government has earmarked over N700 million for the reconstruction and repair of five Bridges that collapsed and cut off some communities in the state.

Also, the state government has approved the construction of a 500metre access road at 1 brigade staff school in Nigeria Army Gusau.

Speaking during the formal flagged-off up the 500metre access road on Friday in Gusau, the State commissioner for rural and community development Abdullahi Mohammed Gurbin bore said Governor Bello Matawalle is committed to better the living condition of people in the state.

“His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale has graciously approved the reconstruction and repair of 5 collapsed Bridges and construction of 500-meter access road to staff school at 1brigade Nigerian Army Gusau”.he mentioned.

According to Gurbin bore, one of the bridges had collapsed over the past four years which has cut off access to the neighbouring communities.

” Many communities were cut-off due to inaccessible roads as a result of these collapsed Bridges, some of the affected community has to create an alternative of using a canoe to cross and reach other community”.

He disclosed that the present Administration of Governor Bello Matawalle in the state has approved over N700 million to the ministry of rural and community development and commenced the work as direct labour to cushion the hardship of the affected communities.

Gurbin bore explained that the affected collapsed Bridges include the one at Tofa, Gungume villages of Dansadau, Bardoki Gayari village of Gummi that collapsed for four years, Gurusu in Bukkuyum and ruwan Gora in Talata Mafara area in the state.

