Zamfara APC primary: Opponent withdraws as Governor Mattawale gets second term ticket

Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara State has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Mattawale won the primary election after his only opponent Abdulmalik Garba Gajam withdrew from the contest a few minutes to start the election that was held at Sardauna Memorial Stadium in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday.

Announcing the results of the election, the chairman of the APC Electoral Committee sent to Zamfara State, Babagana Tijjani Banki, said that 735 delegates were accredited to vote.

Babagana said Governor Mattawale scored gots 733 votes and got the ticket while only 2 votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Mattawale thanked all the delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 election, saying “I thank you for believing in me and in our party, APC.”

The governor while assuring the delegates that he would continue to be honest urged all APC members in the state to continue working for the progress of the party.





It was reported that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Zamfara State, Professor Babura and some INEC staff member witnessed the primaries in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…