Imo PDP senatorial primary: Araraume’s son loses to Okewulonu

Hon. Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr, son of Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has lost his aspiration to pick the senatorial ticket for Okigwe zone – Imo North.

In a primary election conducted Thursday in Owerri, Hon Emma Okewulonu polled 132 votes to defeat Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr who scored 61 votes.

In Okigwe North Federal constituency, the former PDP deputy speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Jonas Okeke, scored 51 votes to defeat a former member house of Representative Hon. Austin Nwachukwu who got 42 votes

In Okigwe South federal constituency, the former member House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Nwubuariri picked the ticket after defeating his opponent Mrs Nkeiruka Ibejwe with 26 votes while she scored 25 votes.