Oduah threatens legal action against NYSC DG over service scandal

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Stella Oduah, has threatened legal action against the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over an attestation letter wherein the DG reportedly said that the senator absconded from the scheme in the 1982 service year.

In a statement on Thursday circulated to journalists in Awka, Anambra State, the senator gave the NYSC DG 48 hours to retract the comment or face legal action.

Tribune Online gathered that the NYSC DG had said the Oduah did not complete the mandatory one-year NYSC programme in a letter marked NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/Vol III.

In the letter by the Director-General of the NYSC which was signed on his behalf by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the agency had said Oduah commenced her NYSC programme in 1982 but absconded.

The letter was in response to an inquiry by a group known as the Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Oduah in a statement by her Director of media/publicity, Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, described NYSC DG’s comment as reckless and irresponsible.





The statement read partly,” Our attention has been called to your scandalous letter referenced above in which you acknowledged that Sen. Stella Oduah was mobilized for youth service in 1982 and served in the Lagos orientation camp but then concluded that she “absconded” and was not issued a certificate of discharge.

“That reckless statement which we consider grossly irresponsible no doubt suggests that it was procured from you for political considerations in favour of Sen. Oduah’s political detractors. We are shocked that you condescended so low to make such false and unverified conclusions which are damaging to her character and image.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Oduah’s NYSC place of primary assignment was the popular Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). When a similar allegation was made by her political contenders in 2017, NECA issued a letter dated 11th January 2017 Ref No: NECA/SELA/H4 confirming that she carried out her NYSC primary assignment with them. Find attached a copy of that letter for reference as well as a photograph of our client as a youth corper

“That issue also attended litigation and she has a court judgment in her favour in the case of Chinedu Emmanuel Emeka v. Princess Stella Oduah, EPT/AWK/SEN/13/2019

“Ordinarily, one need not be bothered about any other similar allegations in the light of the aforesaid judgment and the fact that NYSC is not a constitutional qualification to hold any public office in Nigeria, but your statement has to a large extent defamed her

” In your exact words, “after the orientation course, she absconded” It is curious how a person who had participated in all NYSC activities at the Orientation Camp can be said to have “absconded” because she left for her place of primary assignment as it was routine. It is either you chose to ignore your record or your office has failed to keep proper records.

“You are by this letter given 48 hours to retract your statement failing which legal actions shall be commenced against you.”

