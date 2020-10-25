YWC changes to Ilana Omo Oodua in line with Awolowo’s philosophy

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has explained that the decision to change its name to Ilana Omo Oodua with Onala as salutation, was born out of a desire to run the organisation in line with the philosophy of the late Yoruba sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s led Egbe Omo Oduduwa.

The group made this known in a release issued by its President-General, Prof. Banji Akintoye and the Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee of the Congress, Prof. Wale Adeniran.

According to YWC, which now bears Ilana Omo Oodua, the decision followed extensive consultations with traditional rulers, leaders of thoughts and opinion shapers of Yoruba origin within and outside the country.

YWC is the umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups within and beyond Nigeria with international headquarters in Lagos and National Headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo-State.

“The motion for a change of name, moved during a virtual congress of the group held on Saturday 24th October, 2020 under the leadership of its President-General, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, was unanimously adopted by delegates of 87 Yoruba Socio-Cultural and Self-Determination Groups within Nigeria and 126 countries,” the statement said.

Speaking further, YWC also said the change of name was necessary as several yoruba traditional rulers and leaders had kicked against adopting an English Name to lead the struggle for the liberation and freedom of Yoruba people.

Besides, the coalition said the change of name was very sacrosanct due to the confusion created by the existence of a YWC founded in the year 1999 and another YWC established in the year 2007 by some Yoruba patriots who were now laying claim to the Prof. Akintoye-led YWC.

Ilana Omo Oodua, however, assured that its priority shall remain the struggle for self-determination of Yoruba nation in the country and economic freedom for the younger generation of Yoruba people.

