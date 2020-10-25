COVID-19: Nigeria records 62 new cases, total now 61,992

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 62 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 61,992.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.
The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 1,130 after recording one new death, while 57,465 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.
“On the 25th of October 2020, 62 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 61992 cases have been confirmed, 57465 cases have been discharged and 1130 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 62 new cases are reported from 11 states- Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,807
|800
|19,800
|207
|FCT
|5,967
|552
|5,336
|79
|Plateau
|3,594
|281
|3,280
|33
|Oyo
|3,423
|820
|2,561
|42
|Rivers
|2,773
|81
|2,633
|59
|Edo
|2,648
|18
|2,522
|108
|Kaduna
|2,617
|76
|2,499
|42
|Ogun
|2,010
|142
|1,839
|29
|Delta
|1,812
|26
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,742
|6
|1,682
|54
|Ondo
|1,666
|44
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,067
|22
|1,019
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|952
|49
|879
|24
|Osun
|923
|15
|888
|20
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|0
|696
|14
|Imo
|614
|22
|580
|12
|Benue
|486
|40
|435
|11
|Nasarawa
|478
|140
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|1
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|332
|10
|316
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|274
|13
|249
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|9
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|3
|145
|17
|Taraba
|140
|31
|103
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
62 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Taraba-18
Ogun-15
FCT-6
Kaduna-6
Katsina-4
Ondo-4
Ekiti-3
Rivers-3
Kano-1
Osun-1
Sokoto-1
61,992 confirmed
57,465 discharged
1,130 deaths pic.twitter.com/r13FtdyGpg
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 25, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks
Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.
The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…
BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)
The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!