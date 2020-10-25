COVID-19: Nigeria records 62 new cases, total now 61,992

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 62 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 61,992.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 1,130 after recording one new death, while 57,465 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 25th of October 2020, 62 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61992 cases have been confirmed, 57465 cases have been discharged and 1130 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 62 new cases are reported from 11 states- Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,80780019,800207
FCT5,9675525,33679
Plateau3,5942813,28033
Oyo3,4238202,56142
Rivers2,773812,63359
Edo2,648182,522108
Kaduna2,617762,49942
Ogun2,0101421,83929
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74261,68254
Ondo1,666441,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,067221,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina9524987924
Osun9231588820
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6142258012
Benue4864043511
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti332103166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger2741324912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto165314517
Taraba140311036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

