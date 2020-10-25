COVID-19: Nigeria records 62 new cases, total now 61,992

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 62 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 61,992.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 1,130 after recording one new death, while 57,465 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 25th of October 2020, 62 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61992 cases have been confirmed, 57465 cases have been discharged and 1130 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 62 new cases are reported from 11 states- Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,807 800 19,800 207 FCT 5,967 552 5,336 79 Plateau 3,594 281 3,280 33 Oyo 3,423 820 2,561 42 Rivers 2,773 81 2,633 59 Edo 2,648 18 2,522 108 Kaduna 2,617 76 2,499 42 Ogun 2,010 142 1,839 29 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,742 6 1,682 54 Ondo 1,666 44 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,067 22 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 952 49 879 24 Osun 923 15 888 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 0 696 14 Imo 614 22 580 12 Benue 486 40 435 11 Nasarawa 478 140 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 332 10 316 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 13 249 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 165 3 145 17 Taraba 140 31 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

