Foremost Yoruba Diaspora organization, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has restated the need to sustain the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition, noting sadly that Yoruba race had lost grip of its culture and tradition to religious bigotry and fanaticism that came through civilization.

YOV gave this position at it’s International Conference held via zoom, and also live screamed across different Facebooks and other online platforms, with many participants in attendance from across the six continents of the world, insisting also that there was urgent need to refocus the energy of the Yoruba to address all the problems that had been hindering the progress of the race.

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of YOV, said the reason for the conference was to bring to proper perspective, some of the issues that had been affecting Yoruba race and to seek better approach to solving those problems.

Iba Adams, while noting that the sanctity and sustainability of Yoruba culture and tradition remain critical, warned that under no circumstances should the race fail to sustain the culture and tradition that had earned her much accolade and global respect.

This was just as he urged the Yoruba Obas as “custodians of our culture and traditions,” to protect such from going into extinction.

“It is a fact that the sanctity and sustainability of our culture and tradition is the soul of our identity as a race. Under no circumstances should we fail to sustain the culture and tradition that had earned us much accolade and global respect.

“Today in Yoruba land, there are issues that need urgent solutions. We cannot hide from the fact that the missing links are setting us backwards and there is need for us to address those issues before it is too late,” he said.

“Civilization, religious bigotry and fanaticism are the bane of our race, making it possible for us to lose our

culture, tradition and heritage

through the back door.

“It is the duty of our traditional institution to support our drive to sustain and preserve the sanctity and stability of Yorubaland, it’s tradition and culture in the face of religious fanatical proselytism.

“It is the role of the traditional rulers as custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition to preserve the cultural identity of our race. The Yoruba Obas are the custodians of our culture and traditions. It is within the purview of their role to protect our culture and tradition from going into extinction,” he added.

Speaking on the topic titled: “Preservation of the sanctity and stability of Yorubaland and its tradition/culture in the face of religious fanatical Proselytism,” the guest speaker and analyst, Mr. Fatai Ogunribido, said sadly that religious fanatical proselytism had for a very long time affected Yoruba race in preserving its culture and tradition.

Ogunribido stated that the Yoruba race had all it takes to fulfill the dream of becoming the leading race in the world, however, blamed the British Colonialists for setting the Yoruba backwards with the so-called civilization, which according to him, was aimed at destroying the destiny of the race.

He, however, highlighted the various challenges that had stunted the growth of Yoruba race, saying the role of the traditional rulers in preserving the cultural identity of the Yoruba cannot be over emphasized.

“From time immemorial, the Yoruba is destined to be one of the leading races in the world. But it is very sad that the colonialists are the number one enemies of our race.They came to destroy our tradition, culture and heritage.

“The Yoruba has always been a very cultured race, with history and tradition that are well respected across the world.

“We have our ethos, language, values and our mode of dressing are very unique and distinct.

“God has endowed Yoruba race with the best in culture and our ways of life can be described as one of the best in the world.

“Yoruba culture and tradition is very special that countries like Brazil, Cuba, Hispaniola and a lot of other Caribbean countries are doing everything that is possible to instill our culture and traditions in their respective culture and ways of life.

“The Brazilians know much about how we respect our elders.They also understand that the Yoruba traditional institution is sacred and they respect us as a race that is so blessed by God,” the guest lecturer stated.

He urged the need for the race to be united and fight for the actualisation of its dream in order that the glory of the Yoruba race does not go into extinction.

“However, if we didn’t want all the glory of our race to go into extinction, we need to be united and fight for the actualisation of our dream as a race,” he counseled.

YOV General Secretary, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, in his remark, urged members to remain committed to the cause of liberating the race, saying that the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race was a continuous process that would endure for a very long time.

Also speaking, the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, said YOV’s conferences had become a signpost for driving the ideals of Yoruba race.

According to him, the Yoruba race can get out of its traditional and cultural quagmire if all the stakeholders involved in projecting the identity of the race had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, Erelu Abike Ade, in her submission, stated that the conference remained the best platform for Yoruba sons and daughters to discuss and plan the way forward for the progress and development of Yoruba race.

Conference moderator, Prince Adesegun Dosumu, said the fulcrum of the forum was to reposition the Yoruba race for it to actualize the dream of the forebears.

Apart from the guests, other YOV members that were present at the conference include Prince Lanre Sunmonu (UK), Chief Victor Adewale (Sweden), Alhaji Gani Wahab (Sweden), Mr. Mark Oyetunde (Germany), Chief Mrs. Alice Eniola (USA), Mr. Segun Ogunpitan (Senegal), Asiwaju

Kayode Idowu (Mali), Olori Adenike Adedipe (Canada), Chief Oke, Prince Adedapo Adesanmi (South Africa), Mr.Tayo Oguntayo (South Africa) and Kayode Orenisi from Canada, amongst others.