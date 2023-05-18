Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has appealed to the Lagos State government to support traditional rulers in the state in sustaining the cultural promotion activities of their respective towns and communities.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking at the maiden edition of Ebii Festival in Odo-Ayandelu town in Ikorodu, Lagos, noting sadly that Yoruba had lost a lot by ignoring the cultural identity of the race.

The Yoruba generalissimo insisted that one of the best ways to sustain the cultural identity of the race was to promote the culture and tradition of each of the towns in Yoruba land through festivals.

Adams, while noting that the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) had succeeded in projecting Yoruba cultural identity by promoting over 25 festivals annually across South West, said the day’s event was to celebrate the Yoruba ancestors and, thereby handing over a legacy of fortune and progress to the coming generation.

“What we are doing today is to celebrate our ancestors and by so doing, we are handing over a legacy of fortune and progress to the coming generation.

“Yoruba had lost a lot by ignoring the culture and tradition. And this has affected us greatly and we are backward.

“Therefore, I urge the Lagos State government and other governors in the South- West to brace up and support the traditional rulers in their communities in promoting the deities and cultural identity of the towns,” the Yoruba generalissimo stated.

The Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Aderibigbe Asunmo, expressed happiness at the turnout of guests at the event, saying that the maiden edition of the festival would usher in good tidings to the ancient town.

He appreciated the gesture of Aare Adams and other guests for remaining steadfast in promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race.

“It is my responsibility as the Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu to celebrate our deities and ancestors and with the support of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and all other monarchs that are present here today, I think we are in a better position to sustain this fiesta.

“I can assure all our dignitaries that today’s event will translate to further development in the town,” the monarch said.





Other traditional rulers present at the event include Oba Nureni Ebudola, the Oniladaba of Ladaba town, Oba Elias Omoloro, the Olota of Otta Ikosi, Oba Nelson Ogunlari, the Olowu of Owu Ikosi, Oba Buhari Olaogun Balogun, the Onirokun of Irokun, Oba Adewale Abdul, the Olofin Ajaiye of Orugbo Iddo, Oba Ojomu of Lakowe and Oba Ologunfayo of Ogunfayo, among others.

