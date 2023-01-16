God used late Alaafin of Oyo to rescue Yoruba Race – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that God used the late Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, to rescue the Yoruba race from complete collapse.

Iba Adams made the assertion at the weekend in Ikeja, Lagos, during the celebration of his fifth anniversary as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

According to Adams, the late foremost monarch was able to achieve this with his installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, but quickly noted that he as the Yoruba generalissimo had also lived up to expectations, having made progress in the areas of security and promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions, despite the fact that the last five years had been very challenging.

He, however, said that the huge attendance of several traditional rulers and other guests from all over the world to the event was a testimony of his resolve to impact the entire Yoruba race positively.

Rolling down his achievements in the last five years, Iba Adams said he did a lot to ensure that the spate of insecurity in the South-West was reduced especially, with the introduction of Operation Amotekun and other security outfits across the region, even as he maintained that position of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land is sacred in Yoruba land.

“I am happy that we are able to roll out the drums in celebration of the fifth anniversary of my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“So far, the journey had been very challenging, but I am happy that we have made tremendous progress in the areas of security and promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“With my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, God

had used the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to rescue

Yoruba race from complete collapse.

Speaking further, the Yoruba generalissimo gave insights into the book titled: “Aareonakakanfo In Yoruba History,” edited by foremost Prof. Akin Alao, of Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, saying such historic document would change the narratives and tell the truth about the history of the stool that had been in existence since 1587.

In his remarks, Prof. Alao, said the book would offer the best information on the history of the past Aare Onakakanfos as well as the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams who is the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.





According to him, “The book is an expository document of history of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and it will also reveal the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams as the present Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

Prominent dignitaries, including both Muslim and Christian clerics, business associates, family and friends, as well as over 120 Yoruba monarchs were present at the event with Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, in Ekiti State, Oba Adebayo Adewole,(OFR); Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal and Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun, leading other top monarchs to a well -attended gathering.

Oba Adewole, while presenting the book, urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support Aare Adams’ call for the revival of Yoruba culture and traditions which he said had gone into extinction.

“God has blessed Yoruba land with the emergence of Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is our duty as Yoruba Obas and custodian of Yoruba culture and traditions to support him in promoting the cultural identity of our race and also preserving our heritage,” the royal father said.