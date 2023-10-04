Communities in the Niger Delta have urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently forward the nominees’ list of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Speaking under the aegis of the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities Forum on behalf of the communities, Comrade Sheriff Mulade and Goodness Gereghewei said the confirmation would facilitate effective delivery of development in the region.

The two representatives of the communities from Delta and Bayelsa states, in a statement, lauded President Tinubu for availing the NDDC board persons of good character and integrity.

“Firstly, we wish to congratulate our amiable President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his victory at the Presidential poll and the recent victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“We the representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities Forum wish to appreciate Mr. President for nominating the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board Members across her member states, in accordance with the NDDC ACT, 2000, to constitute the Board on time.

“Many thanks for this timely act to reposition the commission on the right track to attract development to our Oil and Gas Producing Communities in the region.

“It will be recalled that Mr President nominated fresh Chairman and members of NDDC Board, on 29th August 2023, subject to the senate screening and confirmation, for appointment into the NDDC Board, as enshrined in the ACT.

“However, since the Senate was on recess, nothing much has been done in that regard, and we expected that screening and confirmation of the NDDC nominees would be the first set of nominees to be screened and confirmed.

“We wish to strongly appeal to Mr President to kindly, as a matter of utmost importance, urge the Senate to screen and confirm these nominees for appointment to avoid a replay of nightmarish experience.

“It must be put on record that it’s still fresh in our minds when sole administrators and acting Managing Directors of the commission, which in turn deprived the people of development and economic growth in the region.

“Finally, we further wish to commend Mr President for picking some of the best brightest as nominees on the new NDDC Board are persons of good reputations and integrity.





“We appeal to Mr President to kindly consider the constitution of the board as a matter of urgency and forward the nominees list to the Senate for Screening/confirmation so that the Board could be fully represented by all the member States for effective delivery of development in the Region,” the statement read in part.

