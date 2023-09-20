Aggrieved youths in their hundreds, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to demand justice over the death of Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, died last week Tuesday at the age of 27 – the tragic incident has since stirred mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians who seek justice for the deceased.

The youths who wore black in solidarity with the late singer began their peaceful protest from Challenge and went to Ringroad, Shopright to Mokola with placards bearing various inscriptions such as: ‘No more Marlian’, ‘Justice for Mohbad’, ‘Who Killed Mohbad?’, ‘Imole!!!’ ‘We Want Justice’, amongst others.

The aggrieved youths, while speaking with TRIBUNE ONLINE, urged Nigeria Police and Lagos State Government to fish out those behind the alleged murder.

“The incident (Mohbad’s death) was a very sad story. How would a guy of 27 years was bullied to the point of death? The youths are all out today to demand justice for Mohbad,” one of the protesting youths said.

Another protester, Iseoluwa Mumboh, urged the security operatives to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“We want to know who killed Mohbad. Why did they bury him in a rush? We want all of them (the culprits) behind the bar,” she added.

In her words, miss Oluwatosin appealed to the government to ensure the matter is addressed with immediate effect.

“We want government to do something about the case and be transparent about it. We don’t want it to end like Bamise’s case that was swept under the carpet. We want justice for Mohbad.”

