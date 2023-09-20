The council chairman of Somolu local government, Hon. AbdulHamed Salawu, stated that palliatives will alleviate people’s suffering as he distributed over 6000 food packs to the residents of the Somolu community.

The Council commenced with the distribution of free 100 GCE forms to students who were willing to pursue their academic careers in the high institutions of learning while 10 petty traders from each of the 8 wards of the local government were given N50,000 grant to support their businesses and keep them afloat, especially during this challenging economic period.

While addressing the mammoth crowd, the Council Chief, Hon. Dullar, said it would foster unity among the community’s residents.

He expressed the importance of complementing government efforts at the state and federal levels to bring succour to our people; Hence, the reason for the gesture.

“It is important for us at the local government level to complement the efforts of government at state and federal levels to bring succour to our people and that’s the reason we have decided to put in place various measures to cushion the effect of this challenging period which no doubt will foster unity among the people residing in the community,”

Speaking also, The Lagos state House of Assembly member representing Somolu constituency I, Hon. Biodun Orekoya, in his submission, described the palliatives as a genuine gesture that will put smiles on the faces of the people in the community, which is a result of the removal of oil subsidy.

“As you all know, the removal of subsidy has caused a lot of hardship to our people and we’re just trying to be sensitive to their feeling which is the reason why we’re trying to share the palliatives to them to cushion the effects. We know it’s going to take time but we’ll get it knocked off in due course”.

Similarly, the former Sole Administrator of the council, Hon. Bamidele Williams Lawanson in his remarks said the initiative was a good one that will not only put smiles on the faces of the people but will also reduce the level of poverty in the society.

