You need to choose wisely in 2023, Ondo North Senatorial aspirant tells delegates

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries election, a senatorial aspirant for the Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called on the party’s delegates to choose wisely and consider the future of the younger generations.

Ajipe who stated this while touring the six local government areas of the senatorial district solicited the people’s support by making sacrifices in their decisions to choose an aspirant that will contribute positively to the development of the district.

According to him, the next election will go a long way to determine if the people are willing to free themselves from political bondage or continue in perpetual slavery which has lasted 12 years.

Ajipe, who commended the lawmaker representing Akoko Northwest/Akoko Northeast at the National Assembly, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo, expressed his readiness to join hands with other lawmakers to be a veritable change agent in Akokoland.

Ajipe, while lamenting over the level of insecurity, kidnappings, killings lack of infrastructure and poverty among the people, expressed optimism that insecurity will be a thing of the past in the area.

Speaking on his antecedents, Ajipe said: “If you look round, it is for anyone to know that I am the most qualified of all the aspirants. I’ve been the only consistent person among the lot. I have never left the progressive fold since I entered politics.





“My contributions to the economic development of the state is second to none. How many of them have their businesses in Ondo State? These are truths that can be verified any time,” he said.

Addressing the party executive at Akoko North East Local Government Area, Ajipe said it is time for the people to make better decisions that will make their lives better.

According to him, he was spurred to enter the race because of the need to put in place sustainable basic amenities, such as good road networks, potable water, basic health care services, affordable primary and secondary education and grants to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I am pained any time I see little children drop out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees. But unfortunately, that is what is happening because of the lackadaisical attitude of the man that we have elected in the last 12 years. I believe that things can be better than what we have gotten in the last 12 years,” he said.

Ajipe, however, promised to deliver on all his electoral promises if he is given the opportunity to represent Ondo north at the Senate.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Ajipe Campaign Organization, Barrister Tolu Babaleye, said it is time to put an end to what he described as “12 years of stagnation in Ondo north”.

Babaleye, a chieftain of APC and community leader, urged the people to consider the future of Akoko and that of their children in any decision they will take when choosing the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 elections.

He said he will ensure that all campaign promises by Ajipe are fulfilled, stating that Ajipe has listening ears and has a penchant for good living and development.

Babaleye called on the party members and delegates to put a stop to the unproductive 12 years of Senator Boroffice which he said is enough to change the fortunes of the people of the district for good.

He challenged the incumbent senator to mention developmental projects he had embarked upon and completed in the last 12 years.