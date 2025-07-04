‘You could see their panties,’ Ghanaian lecturer laments indecent dressing on campus

A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Ghana, Mr Ishaq Ibrahim, has raised the alarm over what he termed a disturbing rise in indecent dressing among students, both in physical and virtual classrooms.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Mr Ibrahim decried the declining dress standards and called for urgent reforms to uphold professionalism within the academic setting.

“I had the opportunity of teaching law students Legal Environment in Business, and the way some of them dress is really bad,” he lamented.

“You just have to teach them; you just have to be there to experience it.”

He recounted a particularly troubling instance during his second year of teaching, when he had to direct some female students to move to the back of the lecture hall due to their revealing attire.

“I am standing at the podium teaching, and the students are sitting over there—the skirt is so short that you could see their panties,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim also highlighted the challenges that emerged during the COVID-19 lockdown period when lectures were held online.

He said some students attended virtual classes inappropriately dressed, sometimes appearing in their nightwear, lounging in bed, or even taking their devices into the bathroom.

“I have had the experience of students putting on earphones and going to shower… The good thing about Zoom is that it highlights and shows you the particular student.”

He stressed that as a professional university, UPSA must enforce higher standards of discipline and appearance among its student body.

“Coming to class and showing off your cleavage or breasts among your fellow students is inappropriate.”

