Ondo: Court remands trader for defiling 11-year-old stepdaughter

… sexual molestation started at age 8 — Prosecutor

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has remanded a middle-aged trader, Eden Reuben Olah, in the custody of the State Security Network, Amotekun, for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Olah was arraigned by the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun for defilement and sexual assault of his stepdaughter.

According to the Prosecuting counsel, P.O Nwafor, told the court that Olah committed the offence between August 2022 and May this year at his residence in the Hospital Road area of Ilara-Mokin in lfedore council area of the state.

Nwofor alleged that the defendant on several occasions sexually molested the victim since 2023, when she began living with him at the age of eight.

He stated that one of the neighbours who noticed the victim’s countenance anytime she was going to school, raised the alarm and informed men of the Amotekun.

The prosecutor said, “The victim opened up to her mother, and the case was reported to the Amotekun Corps, which led to the defendant’s arrest.”

The charge reads in part, “That you; Eden Reuben Olah sometime in August 2022 at about 08:30 pm and on May 2025 at Hospital Road, Ilara-Mokin within the criminal jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did forcefully had carnal knowledge of ( name withheld) ‘F’ without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Ondo State Violence Against Person (Prohibition).”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, but his plea was not taken.

Nwofor, through an application, urged the court to remand the defendant in any of the correctional facilities in the state pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions. (DPP).

However, the defendant’s lawyer, A.I.Musa, asked the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant to reply to the prosecution’s application accordingly.

The trial Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, declined the complainant’s request to withdraw the case and ordered that the defendant be held in Amotekun custody.

Sekoni thereafter adjourned to July 7, for the defendant’s response and a ruling on the application.

