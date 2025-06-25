University of Ghana issues alert to staff, students, others over COVID-19 resurgence

The University of Ghana has issued an alert to staff, students, and visitors about a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases within the university community.

The university, in a statement from its Health Services Directorate on Monday, indicated that several suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in the surrounding area, prompting the university to implement precautionary measures.

“In light of this development, the Health Services Directorate is urging all staff, students, and visitors to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to recommended preventive measures to mitigate the risk of infection and community spread,” the statement reads.

The statement also outlined additional guidelines, which include:

The proper wearing of face masks, especially in enclosed or crowded areas.

Frequent handwashing with soap under running water, or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Maintaining a physical distance of at least one meter whenever possible, and avoiding large gatherings unless absolutely necessary.

The University of Ghana further advised staff and students to ensure good ventilation in offices, lecture halls, and meeting rooms. Individuals experiencing any flu-like symptoms were urged to stay at home and seek immediate medical attention.

“In response to the resurgence, the Health Services Directorate has reactivated its COVID-19 Response Protocols, which include screening and triage measures at health facilities.”

“The situation is being closely monitored, and regular updates will be provided to the university community,” part of the statement read.

The Health Directorate also called on the university community to cooperate in protecting one another during this challenging period.

