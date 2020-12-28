Yoruba leaders must ensure conflict resolution

A Yoruba proverb says agba ki was loja, ki ori omo tuntun wo; that is an adult cannot be present in the market and the born baby’s head will be bent. They also say bi omode ba n gegi ninu igbo, awon agbalagba lo maa mo ibi to maa wo si; that is, if a child is cutting a tree in the bush, an adult can predict where it will land.

As a result, elders in Yoruba land should use their wealth of experience to ensure that crisis among the people do not fester. They must work hard to ensure that we are at peace with each other as a race because without peace, we cannot speak with a voice .

Seeing two Yoruba sons: Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti exchanging words is a source of concern. Both men are leaders in Yoruba land. There is the need for elders to wade in and resolve the matter.

I call on elders to work at putting an end to the rift between these two whose collaboration will do Yoruba land a lot of good. The two should bury their hatchets and give peace a chance.

Jimoh Mumin Esq. Ibadan.

