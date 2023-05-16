Lagos, Nigeria – Tenece, a leading provider of technology solutions in Nigeria and across Africa, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Since its inception in 2008 in Lagos, Tenece has grown to become a trusted partner for more than 351 clients, offering bespoke software solutions, consulting services, and managed services.

In the last 15 years, Tenece has successfully executed more than 3000 advanced technology solutions and collaborated with 72 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to achieve desired business outcomes. The company has broadened its presence to other African nations, including Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Dubai, with a vision to become the leading enterprise technology consulting services firm in Nigeria and Africa by 2030.

Tenece’s remarkable journey and success can be attributed to its dedicated team of over 350 staff members, including the senior management team of Kingsley Eze (Founder and CEO), Lina Eze (Managing Director, Tenece Holdings), and Okechukwu Eze (Managing Director, Tenece Cross-Border Subsidiaries).

Kingsley Eze, Founder and CEO of Tenece, stated, “We take pride in celebrating this milestone and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients for the past 15 years. Our success is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment, and we will continue to deliver top-notch, distinctive, premium, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.”

Tenece’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, as the company has been honored with several awards and recognitions, including the HP Partner of the Year Award, the Oracle Partner of the Year Award, and the African Quality Achievement Award for Excellence in Technology.

Looking ahead, Tenece is dedicated to expanding its operations across Africa and providing innovative technology solutions to its clients.

