Odumakin: We have lost first-class asset in Yoruba nation ― Banji Akintoye

Renowned Professor of History and Member of Second Republic Senate, Banji Akintoye, on Sunday expressed great shock and deep sorrow over the demise of the National Publicity Secretary of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin, describing it as untimely and a loss of a first asset by the entire Yoruba race.

Akintoye said this in his reaction contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his media office, noting that the late activist, Odumakin was a character who had access to virtually all the significant personalities in the Nigerian political firmament which he deployed for the good of Yoruba people.

The elder statesman, who described the deceased as his son and his passing also a personal loss to him, said he was sure a lot of people knew that Odumakin was very close to him “in my first few years after my return from decades of sojourn in foreign lands.”

“It is with great shock and deep sorrow that I have received the news of the untimely passing of my son, Yinka Odumakin. Let me say very expressly that Odumakin’s death is a personal loss to me. His death is a loss of a first-class asset by the Yoruba Nation.

“I am sure that a lot of our people know that in my first few years after my return from decades of sojourn in foreign lands, Yinka Odumakin was a very close son to me.

“I often remarked to Yinka Odumakin that his skill in reaching virtually all significant personalities in Nigerian politics was a wonderful asset to the future of our Yoruba nation,” Prof. Akintoye said.

Akintoye, while expressing sadness over the passing of Odumakin due to the fact the Afenifere chieftain was now gone and would not be able to put such assets to use for the service of “our nation in his mature years,” further described his death as “a major loss to all of us his people, especially, my family,” praying God to receive him into the light and joy of heaven.

“My wife and I pray too that God will comfort his wife and children, and give them strength, prosperity and joy in life,” he further prayed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… | Yinka Odumakin | Yinka Odumakin | Yinka Odumakin | Yinka Odumakin