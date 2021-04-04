Things will be good for Nigeria, Osinbajo assures

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that despite the prevailing harsh conditions, things will turn out to be good in the country.

He gave the assurance, on Sunday, in a brief chat with newsmen after the Easter service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted him as saying: “I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy. All will be well in Jesus’ name.”

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, Osinbajo added that the message of Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

He said: “God’s plan for humanity was that Christ will die and will resurrect. The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live eternal joy and peace with the Almighty. And that promise is open to every single person.

“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is if you subscribe to that plan if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection.”

Osinbajo further stated that the Easter season was one “of great joy because we celebrate the evidence of the plan of God. In some way, God has given us a receipt of our salvation and it’s really exciting.”

