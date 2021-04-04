Investors assure of over 1,000 direct jobs at Edo mechanic village

Investors in the proposed Edo Mechanic Village have assured that no fewer than 1,000 direct jobs would be created when the village becomes operational at Sabongida community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The group of investors, led by Mr Christopher Ojo, who are the initiators of the project, said the mechanic village upon completion, would be a one-stop-shop for all forms of vehicle spare parts as well as repairs in the state.

Ojo hinted that the project which is expected to be completed in 2023, would take pressure away from the local government councils as the highest employers of labour in the locality and put an end to the unnecessary travels for vehicles spare parts and repairs from the locality to major cities and towns in the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the Edo State Government to create an enabling environment for the success of the initiative through tax holiday, stressing that the ultimate beneficiaries of the project would not only be people from Owan axis but also Edo North and Edo Central, Kogi State and even the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

“The motivation is simply to make Owan an economic hub; Owan is sandwiched between Esan and Etsako, these communities have higher institutions of learning and other economic catalysts. But despite its strategic location Owan has always had the short end of the stick,” Ojo noted.

He disclosed that the people involved in the project “are a group of young western investors who are enthusiastic about boosting the economic activities of our homeland. The project is projected to create over 1,000 direct jobs and the area we need government assistance is to create enabling environment and facilitate tax breaks.”

According to him, the mechanic village being constructed on over 200 plots of land, would have 200 lock-up shops, a police post, clinic among other facilities.

