Ortom’s personal physician, ADC, orderly test positive for COVID-19

Governor Ortom’s personal physician, the aide de camp and orderly were said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, is on working isolation

Akase stated this while reacting to a report alleging that the absence of the governor has paralysed government activities.

“We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the Governor’s close aides including his personal physician, his aide de camp and orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands.

He added that the governor had been on working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the statement, “He (Ortom) employs virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls, and when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business. He does these to protect himself and others.

“No one has immunity for coronavirus and the pandemic can infect anyone. It is therefore advisable that those playing politics and whipping other sentiments desist from such acts.

