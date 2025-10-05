Trade Fair demolition: Stop your vendetta against Igbos, Ohanaeze warns Sanwo-Olu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has issued a scathing condemnation of the recent demolitions of shops and structures at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, accusing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of orchestrating a deliberate attack on Igbo investments.

In a statement released Sunday, signed by Deputy President General and National Spokesman Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Chief Chinemeze Ohia, the group demanded an immediate halt to the demolitions, describing them as a “calculated political vendetta” aimed at dismantling Igbo economic contributions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The demolitions, which targeted structures largely owned by Igbo traders, have sparked outrage, with Ohanaeze labeling them a “profound injustice” and an “economic affront.”

The group argues that the actions violate the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, specifically Section 40 on freedom of association and movement, as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the UN Convention on Human Rights, and the 1978 Land Use Act, which mandates lawful revocation of occupancy rights, advance notice, and compensation. According to Ohanaeze, no such due process was followed.

“The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, finds it imperative to address, with unwavering candor, the insidious actions perpetrated by the Lagos State Government under the stewardship of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We hereby demand an immediate cessation of all demolition activities that specifically target Igbo investments within Lagos State. Such measures are not merely administrative actions; they are perceived as a calculated political vendetta designed to systematically dismantle the economic contributions of the Igbo residents in Lagos State, compelling them to vacate the state in advance of the 2027 elections.

“With the utmost gravity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns the recent demolitions of shops and structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos. These acts represent a profound injustice, an economic affront, and a blatant violation of the rights of traders, the majority of whom are of Igbo ancestry. The recent demolitions blatantly contravene the protections afforded to individuals by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, particularly Section 40, alongside the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, the UN Convention on Human Rights, and the foundational provisions of the 1978 Land Use Act, which unequivocally requires lawful revocation of Rights of Occupancy, advance notice, and just compensation for affected property owners.

“Independent investigations commissioned by Ohanaeze Ndigbo have revealed alarming violations of the Urban and Regional Development Law of Lagos State. Notably, there was a conspicuous absence of environmental impact assessments or consultations with stakeholders prior to these demolitions. Insights obtained from interviews with Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, underscore that the Trade Fair Complex is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, thus inherently questioning the legality of state-led demolition actions.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo resolutely calls on Governor Sanwo-Olu to halt these assaults on Igbo properties and investments in Lagos State. We remind the Governor that he was overwhelmingly supported by the Igbo community during his 2019 electoral campaign. Since his administration’s commencement, our records reveal that over 2,753 properties—houses, shops, and their valuable contents—have been callously demolished without due recourse to the owners, representing colossal losses amounting to approximately 23 trillion Naira in investments. It is incumbent upon us to confront these issues forthrightly, irrespective of any political sensitivities.

“Our assessments evince a concerning pattern; it appears that the Lagos State Government may be engaging in acts of political retribution against Ndigbo in Lagos, particularly in the wake of the electoral dynamics observed in the aftermath of the 2023 elections. The prevailing inflation rate of 23.9% only exacerbates the economic harm inflicted upon Igbo traders, and indications suggest that further demolitions will occur as a means to diminish the Igbo presence prior to the 2027 elections.

“ln a passionate plea, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene directly in this matter. The President must order an immediate cessation of further demolitions and compel the Lagos State Government to deliver adequate compensation to those affected. Additionally, we advocate for the reopening of the Calabar Seaport, which has languished in disuse for 59 years, and call for the establishment of a new Southeast Seaport at the Azumiri Blue River, in Ukwa East LGA Of Abia State,located a mere 34 nautical miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

“Furthermore, it is imperative that we alert the Igbo community residing in Lagos State to the troubling prospects ahead. Information at our disposal indicates that additional demolitions targeting Igbo properties may occur as early as 2026. It is high time for Igbo business owners to evaluate the sustainability of their investments in Lagos and consider reestablishing their enterprises in the Old Eastern Region, particularly the Southeast. The ‘Think Home’ philosophy (Akụ Ruo Ulo) is increasingly seen as the most viable strategy in response to the ongoing demolitions. Standing united, we shall confront these injustices and ardently defend the rights and livelihoods of the Igbo people”.