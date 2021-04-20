YabaTech releases cut-off marks for 2020/2021 session

The Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech) has released the cut-off marks for placement of candidates for its full-time National Diploma (ND) programme for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Mr Joe Ejiofor, the Deputy Registrar of the college, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ejiofor said that the cut-off marks were fixed by the institution’s Admissions Committee for departments.

According to him, the cut-off marks have been ratified with fairness after the committee’s meeting.

He described the process as authentic, official and acceptable by the college.

“The Admission Committee saddled with the responsibility of the process and cut-off marks for the 2020/2021 academic session has concluded its work and submitted the necessary guidelines for all departments.

“This, we are making official and available, while advising various departments to corroborate the efforts in preparing their admission lists, using authentic cut-off marks as criteria and guide,” he said.

The deputy registrar who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the institution said that the merit admission list would include candidates who were able to meet or surpass the cut-off marks, as released by the committee.

“Some of the candidates recorded credible performance which has been noted and approved by the Admission Committee and their names will appear specially on the admission merit list,” he added.

Ejiofor listed some of the departments and their cut-off marks as; ND Accountancy, 59.75, ND Agricultural Technology 50, ND Agricultural Bio-Environmental Engineering 50.88.

He also listed the cut-off marks for ND Business Administration/Management as 58.50 and ND Building Technology 59.63, amongst others.

The deputy registrar said that the committee had also pegged 50 as cut-off marks for the 2020/2021 B.SC full-time Computer Education.

