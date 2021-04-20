Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,423.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 20th of April 2021, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 164423 cases have been confirmed, 154406 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 120 new cases are reported from 8 states- Enugu (53), Lagos (22), Rivers (18), Ogun (8), FCT (7), Abia(6), Kano (5) and Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 58,168 739 56,990 439
FCT 19,754 501 19,088 165
Plateau 9,046 7 8,982 57
Kaduna 9,030 38 8,927 65
Rivers 7,078 63 6,914 101
Oyo 6,840 211 6,506 123
Edo 4,897 5 4,707 185
Ogun 4,647 27 4,571 49
Kano 3,949 25 3,814 110
Ondo 3,242 1,099 2,080 63
Kwara 3,120 251 2,814 55
Delta 2,617 802 1,744 71
Osun 2,574 34 2,488 52
Nasarawa 2,380 1,994 373 13
Enugu 2,334 292 2,013 29
Katsina 2,097 14 2,049 34
Gombe 2,034 4 1,986 44
Ebonyi 2,030 33 1,965 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Akwa Ibom 1,843 90 1,739 14
Abia 1,689 16 1,651 22
Imo 1,655 26 1,592 37
Bauchi 1,546 14 1,515 17
Borno 1,337 99 1,200 38
Benue 1,188 575 591 22
Adamawa 1,063 757 274 32
Niger 930 0 913 17
Taraba 910 24 864 22
Bayelsa 885 25 834 26
Ekiti 869 11 847 11
Sokoto 775 1 746 28
Jigawa 527 26 485 16
Kebbi 450 42 392 16
Cross River 394 4 372 18
Yobe 371 32 330 9
Zamfara 240 11 221 8
Kogi 5 0

 

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423

