Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,423.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 20th of April 2021, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 164423 cases have been confirmed, 154406 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 120 new cases are reported from 8 states- Enugu (53), Lagos (22), Rivers (18), Ogun (8), FCT (7), Abia(6), Kano (5) and Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 58,168 739 56,990 439 FCT 19,754 501 19,088 165 Plateau 9,046 7 8,982 57 Kaduna 9,030 38 8,927 65 Rivers 7,078 63 6,914 101 Oyo 6,840 211 6,506 123 Edo 4,897 5 4,707 185 Ogun 4,647 27 4,571 49 Kano 3,949 25 3,814 110 Ondo 3,242 1,099 2,080 63 Kwara 3,120 251 2,814 55 Delta 2,617 802 1,744 71 Osun 2,574 34 2,488 52 Nasarawa 2,380 1,994 373 13 Enugu 2,334 292 2,013 29 Katsina 2,097 14 2,049 34 Gombe 2,034 4 1,986 44 Ebonyi 2,030 33 1,965 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,843 90 1,739 14 Abia 1,689 16 1,651 22 Imo 1,655 26 1,592 37 Bauchi 1,546 14 1,515 17 Borno 1,337 99 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 1,063 757 274 32 Niger 930 0 913 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Bayelsa 885 25 834 26 Ekiti 869 11 847 11 Sokoto 775 1 746 28 Jigawa 527 26 485 16 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 394 4 372 18 Yobe 371 32 330 9 Zamfara 240 11 221 8 Kogi 5 0

