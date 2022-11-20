Worshipper’s car stolen at Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service

The 21st edition of the Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service (ASHGS) was a huge success in spite of the terror alert, people turned out in their thousands to be blessed by the Lord.

Every aspect of the programme was a blessing but the climax was when the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye mounted the pulpit to declare God’s words.

Despite that the event had over 5,000 vehicles parked at designated places allotted to them, it was discovered that one of the worshippers’ car got stolen at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Keffi Camp.

The Regional Head of Security, who does not want his name on print said the mission through the Continental Overseer had informed congregants through their pastors, that there is an allotted car park for worshipers.

“As the head of security, I immediately informed the provincial heads and the information went round the whole Abuja Family worshippers with an internal memo that cars should be parked at designated places.

“The event started on Thursday with Praise Night with limited vehicles to control but of Friday, which is the main day, we came prepared aside from the Redeemed Volunteers, Chaplains we have Nigeria Police, Army, Nigeria Civil Defense, FRSC, VIO, and DSS, who are readily available controlling vehicles to free the highway for motorists.

“The programme was a success except for a worshipper who alleged that his car was stolen. The campground was the place designated for parking, however, some of the worshippers disobeyed the security order to park where they felt would be easy for them to pull out after the programme to avoid delay. All efforts by our security personnel to stop them from parking there proved abortive.

“I was surprised to receive a call from one of the worshippers who alleged that his car was stolen during the event. I directed him to make an official report to the Police Division who are statutory by law to handle such a case, which he did. Immediately, I put a call to Goshen DPO to intimate her about the case and she said the man has come to log his complaint. We pray he recovers the car, but worshippers should always obey instructions. If he had obeyed the security officers, his car would have been saved,” he explained.

When contacted, the DPO Goshen‎ Police station, CSP Eunice Ogbudu, said in every special duties, we always advise that people should park their cars at designated places, parking outside is risky.

According to her, “I was in my office on Saturday morning at about 8am that one Mr Ogunjobi Tunde came that he car was stolen, I asked where? He said opposite RCCG Keffi Campground, I was embarrassed, because, myself and my officers were fully on ground and I was getting updates from them. Why don’t you park at the designated car park, he said that was where he used to park whenever he comes for the programme.

“The designated car parks inside the campground are big enough to take more than five thousand vehicles, but because they don’t want to wait any further that is why they park outside.

“I took down his complain, his details and the photocopy of his particulars and I sent it to the Commissioner of Police in Lafia. I also related to other Divisions to be on the look out for the said car during their patrol for possible recovery. For now, we are yet to receive any information about the car,” she said.