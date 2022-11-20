Uba Sani promises to continue with El-Rufai’s women empowerment programme

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to build on the women’s empowerment programs of Governor Nasir El Rufai and continue his policy of women’s inclusion when voted into office.

Senator Sani made the pledge at an event organized by Igabi Women Wins for Uba Sani at the Trade Fair Complex on Sunday.

He noted that women constitute the majority in the el-Rufai cabinet and promised that his administration will give financial assistance to women who are business owners, adding that the number of women in government would increase.

The gubernatorial candidate also added that those who are not in business will be trained with skills and given start-up capital when he becomes governor of Kaduna State, while suitably qualified women will be given appointments and employment.

Uba Sani, who pleaded for support, pledged to campaign not just door-to-door but in all nooks and crannies of the state to canvass for votes and enjoined people of the state to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency and himself to the governorship election, adding that they should vote for APC in all elections.

