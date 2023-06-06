A renowned organization dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability, the Green Institute hosted the prestigious World Environment Day 2023 as a catalyst for raising awareness and inspiring individuals and organizations to join the fight against plastic pollution.

Tribune Online gathered that the event aimed to bring together experts, activists, and innovators from around the world to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution under the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution and #OfficiallyGreen.

Speaking at the event, The Director of the Green Institute, Dr. Adenike Akinsemolu emphasized the urgency of the plastic pollution challenge and highlighted the need for collective action and responsibility.

She expressed hope in the power of education, advocacy, and innovation to combat plastic pollution.

Under the Equity theme, the Chief Moderator, Dr Pedi Obani, an Associate Professor at the University of Bradford, facilitated discussions on negotiating towards a Global Plastics Treaty.

Professor Malcolm Rosalind, a Professor of Law at the University of Surrey, delivered a keynote address on the legal aspects of environmental protection, with a specific focus on the pollution caused by plastics and the potential of a circular economy to address the issue.

An Expert in sustainability governance, Dr Louis Meuleman shed more light on meta-governance for sustainability.

In the Environment theme, Ms Awino Dinah moderated sessions featuring esteemed speakers, Dr Emma Camp, an award-winning coral expert, discussed stakeholder site stewardship to conserve coral reefs.

Ms Sian Sutherland, Co-founder of A Plastic Planet, explored the link between the plastic crisis and the climate crisis. Dr Rolph Payet, an international policy expert and United Nations Executive Secretary for the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions, highlighted the role of these conventions in plastic pollution reduction and management.

Dr Susan Gardner, Director of the Ecosystems Division at the UN Environment Programme, shared insights on biodiversity conservation and protection.

Under the Energy theme, Mr Charles Anusim moderated sessions focusing on energy sustainability. Prof. Benjamin K. Sovacool, Director of the Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability, discussed equity, energy, and just transitions.





Dr Varun Varghese, an Assistant Professor at Hiroshima University, presented on environmental sustainability and equity in welfare, analyzing passenger flows in a mass rapid transit system. Ms Anita Otubu, Senior Director at Sustainable Energy for All, explored energy finance and enabling environments.

The Economics theme, moderated by Dr Jason McSparren, featured Prof. Ian Thomson, Director of the Centre for Responsible Business, who discussed the role of accountants in addressing environmental issues.

Ms Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, founder of MitiMeth, shared her innovative approach to water hyacinth valorization. Prof. Phoebe Koundouri, founder and Scientific Director of the ReSEES Research Laboratory, provided insights into sustainability transformation in the economy, society, and the environment.

The Education sessions were divided into two parts, with Ms Oluwatomi Abraham and Ms Ntsapho Madyibi as moderators. Prof. Carlos Drew, Executive Vice-President for Conservation at Ocean Wise, presented ocean-positive solutions to climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

Dr Helen Onyeaka, an industrial microbiologist, shared her research on microorganisms for sustainable agricultural production and environmental conservation. Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza, co-founder and Executive Director of Ocean First Institute discussed plastic pollution education in action through field research and solutions. Dr Benjamin Damoah, an environmentalist and research fellow, shared his expertise on the determinants of effective environmental education policy in South African schools.

The event also included engaging case studies that showcased real-world initiatives and projects. Mariam Lawani, Founder/CEO of Greenhill Recycling, shared her journey of transforming waste management through recycling. Peter Kiladejo, a Nigerian artist, highlighted the intersection of art and nature, encouraging Africans to embrace their authenticity and document cultural practices.

Oliver Nudds, with extensive work experience in Africa and the world, presented his vision for a circular plastic economy that empowers disadvantaged communities while minimizing plastic waste.

The World Environment Day 2023 event provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and the exchange of ideas and solutions.

The speakers, with their diverse backgrounds and expertise, showcased the importance of collaboration, innovation, and education in addressing the global plastic pollution crisis. Their efforts highlighted the need for collective responsibility and urgent action to protect our environment and create a sustainable future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…