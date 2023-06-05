As Nigeria joined the rest of the International community to mark this year’s World Environment Day, a Non-Government Organisation, Green Environmental Initiative, has urged the Federal and State Governments to pay attention to the detrimental effects of pollution on human surroundings.

The convener of the group, Akintunde Adegbenga while delivering a lecture titled, “Beating plastic pollution in domestic household, community and state level” at Fountain University, Osogbo, on Monday, said with pollution levels on the rise, all stakeholders must recognize the impact it has on the environment and human health.

He added that the organisation was committed to raising awareness about pollution and its impact on human surroundings, adding that sustainable practices that will reduce pollution levels and protect the environment will be implemented.

“We encourage everyone most especially the Federal and State Governments to take steps to reduce environmental impact and protect the planet.

“Some of the practices we are putting in place include; prevention of plastic pollution in our local community and transforming plastics into wealth with recycling, upcycling and entrepreneurship changes that enable cleaner, greener and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

“We will also implement water-saving technologies and practices to reduce water pollution. Reducing waste by implementing recycling programs and reducing the use of disposable products to reduce soil pollution.

Speaking at the event, a lecturer at the Department of Environmental Health Science, Fountain University, Osogbo, Adeleke Towolawi, appealed to residents to play their roles in keeping the environment clean.

“It is possible to keep the environment clean without introducing harmful materials into the environment if we play our roles for a healthy and improved environment”.