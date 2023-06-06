The Edo State University Uzairue has graduated its first set of Bachelor of Medicine ( MB) and Bachelor of Surgery ( MS) from the Faculty of Medicine.

Performing the induction and oath-taking ceremony, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr T.A.B Sanusi advised the newly inducted doctors to take their profession seriously.

He said the MDCN is a statutory body established by law through the federal government, adding that their call is a call for the service of humanity hence.

The registrar, however, thanked the state government for its support towards the establishment of the university’s medical school.

According to him, “This profession is like paramilitary, there are many dos and don’t, and the responsibility attached to it is more than the excitement you have today.

“We are dealing with human life therefore you must ensure that do no harm to any individual.”

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Engr. ( Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor said the occasion marks a significant milestone in the history of education in Nigeria.

The VC while congratulating the inductees, said their persistence, resilience, dedication, unwavering commitment to studies, the pursuit of knowledge, and determination to become medical professionals have enabled them to complete the rigorous program in record time.

Prof. Aluyor also expressed appreciation to the parents and guardians for their unwavering support and confidence in the university, saying that their faith, encouragement and sacrifices for the institution have been instrumental to the success of these brilliant young minds.

According to him, “None of this world have been possible without the exceptional faculty members and trainers who have guided and mentored these students, your passion for teaching, dedication to your craft, your unwavering commitment to excellence have moulded these students into competent and compassionate medical professionals”.

“The induction of the MBBS CLASS of 2022 reminds us of the immense impact these newly trained physicians will have on society, their expertise, compassion and commitment to healing will undoubtedly ameliorate health issues not only in Nigeria but also across the globe”.





In his lecture titled “Evolution and Ethical Implications of the Physical Pledge as a Guide for Medical Practitioners” Dr Uche Ojinmah, President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), explained the ethics, oath-taking and implications of the medical profession to the participants

According to him, the nexus between the physician’s oath and medical ethics could be conclusively said that ethics is numbered summation of the oath pledge while the medical oath is clearly the fundamental basis of medical ethics.

