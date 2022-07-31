World Day against human trafficking: Soludo promise to end trafficking activities in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has promised to do everything humanly possible to end all activities of human trafficking in Anambra State.

He said his administration through the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, was already in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), to achieve the said purpose.

Soludo, who made the promise through his Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hon. Ify Obinabo, during awareness campaign against activities of human trafficking in Nigeria, to commemorate the 2022 World Day Against Human Trafficking, held in Awka, over the weekend.

“Millions of people globally are suffering because of this serious crime, and it is those most marginalized, poor and vulnerable, who are most affected.

In Anambra State, under my administration, I will leave no stone unturned to deal with whoever is involved in the trading.

Soludo warned that any person or group of persons cut in the act would be charged to Court for prosecution.

In her address, the State Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ibadin Judith Chukwu, said the day is marked on 30th July, every year to sensitise the public on the danger of human trafficking activities in the world.

According to her, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons this year is a call to action for all of us to enhance efforts to prevent and combat human trafficking in all its forms, online and offline, and to protect those especially at-high risk, support victims and survivors, end impunity and ensure justice.

She seeks continuous collaboration with the Anambra State Government, Police and other security agencies, in the fight against Human trafficking in the state.

She use the event to appeal to governor Soludo, to help build the agency in the state, an office to enable them to work effectively, noting that NAPTIP is currently staying in a two-room apartment provided by the state government.

Present during the awareness campaign, include; NYSC State Coordinator, Blessing Ekene Iruma, represented by Mr Kennith Ani, NAPTIP State Head of Investigation and Monitoring Unit, Engr. Ogalanya Cosmas and Executive Director of Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking and Community Development Initiative (INTACOM Africa), Lady Okoye Hope Nkiruka.

Tribune Online gathered that the theme of this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is “the use and abuse of technology.”

