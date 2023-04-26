The Anambra State Library Board in collaboration with Nigeria Library Association, NLA, Anambra State Chapter has donated textbooks and writing materials worth over one hundred and fifty thousand naira to the inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Awka Custodial Centre.

Also donated to the inmates are different toiletries in commemoration of the 2023 World Book and Copyright Day.

addressing the inmates, the Acting Director, Anambra State Library Board, Mrs Obioma Obalum, said that the materials were aimed at helping the inmates build their intellectual capacity.

According to Mrs. Obalum, World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated on April twenty-three every year, was set aside by UNESCO to talk about authors, books, copyright and reading as well as to encourage the inmates to improve on their reading culture by reading two or three books a day to widen their knowledge.

On her part, the State Chairman of NLA, Dr Ngozi Osuchukwu, who spoke on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Indigenous Language”, urged the inmates to always promote their mother tongue, especially Igbo Language to save it from extinction.

Responding, the Assistant Comptroller in charge of Awka Custodial Centre, Reverend Solomon Mbah, commended the team for celebrating the day with them noting that reading is very essential to life and encouraged the inmates to always read and write assuring them of making the center’s library available for them at all times.

