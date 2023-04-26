Armed robbers have reportedly besieged Akim area of Calabar where the Nigerian Army 13 brigade headquartres is based.

Eyewitnesses explain the attack took place around 10:25 pm on Tuesday without a possible intervention by the Police and Military.

According to residents, it all started at Akim Street close to Etagbor, when a Volvo vehicle carrying 4 armed men arrived on the street, 3 men came out, 2 were armed with guns and 1 with a matchet while the other was warming the vehicle for quick take off.

Some of the victims involved were roadside restaurants, passersby and shop owners preparing to close for the day.

One of the ladies selling food at the roadside was reported to have been beaten with a matchet for delaying releasing her bag.

A girl that went out to get soap for laundry was slapped at gunpoint to release her phone, while others were threatened with arms to release whatever valuable they had, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered.

According to eyewitnesses, after robbing the street, the vehicle zoomed off towards Maryslessor Drive.

Residents testify that such attack has never happened within the environment, the roadside restaurant lady testifies her availability till 12 am without noticing such interruption since her stay within that environment.

There are suspicions that it might be intel from a close neighbor that has been observing the street that planned the attack.

Items like generators, phones and cases were carted away by the armed robbers, our correspondent further gathered.

Although no injuries or casualties were recorded, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Irene Ugbo said she’s not yet aware of the attack.





“I have not heard about the attacked, let me find out,” she said.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army about the incident yielded no results, at the time of this report.

