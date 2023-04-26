One of the leading contenders for the Speakership post in the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Betera Aliyu has visited the President-elect, Bola Tinubu with a view to solicit his unflinching support and endorsement.

The member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, Members-elect, former Lawmakers and indeed stakeholders throwing their weight behind the lawmaker who they described as a man of the people.

His campaign and consultation with the President-elect is one out of many consultations he has embarked upon in the last three months ahead of the June inauguration.

In a video made available by his Campaign Media office on Wednesday morning, the President-elect personally held Hon. Betara’s hand as he led him into the inner room for discussions.

Hon. Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming President shortly after having some photo sessions.

Hon. Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacation and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Also seen in the video alongside Hon. Betara were: the outgoing President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and a host of other loyalists of the President-elect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi





Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…