Workers sack: NLC to ground Kaduna for five days from Sunday

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council has resolved to ground activities for five days to serve as a warning strike as proposed by the National Headquarters following the sack of over four thousand workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Kaduna branch Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and the Secretary, Comrade Christiana John Bawa which was made available to journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision was resolved during an emergency meeting held in Kaduna with the delegation from the NLC national headquarters.

The statement noted that the total withdrawal of services would commence on Sunday, May 16, 2021, by 12:00 am (midnight).

NLC argued that due process was not followed in the recent disengagement of over four thousand workers from the Local Government Service, SUBEB and Primary Health Care Agency by Kaduna State Government.

“The proposed withdrawal of services and the protest would be monitored by the national president and the general secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress of all the unions and Comrade Ayuba Waba will be in Kaduna state to ensure the enforcement,” the statement added.

NLC noted that further directive will be given to all civil servants in Kaduna State soon.

It also urged civil societies organizations, journalists, market women and men, Okada riders and well-meaning citizens to support workers in Kaduna State at this trying time.

