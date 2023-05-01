President Muhammadu Buhari has in his workers’ day message charged the incoming government of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to respect workers’ rights, invest in social protection and social dialogue in the interest of national industrial peace.

Buhari who was represented at the May Day event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bosd Mustapha, said that the Nigeria government under his leadership recognised the need for the enthronement of decent work which sums up the aspiration that all people have for their working lives; for work that is productive, delivers a fair income with security and social protection, safeguards basic rights, offers equality of opportunity and treatment, prospects for personal development and the chance for recognition and to have your voice heard.”

He went on to say; “These elements of decent work concur with our commitment to reduce poverty and forge a path to achieving equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, and ultimately peace and security in communities.”

“ Workers’ rights coupled with socio-economic justice make a happy workplace. We, therefore, agree that a fair economic structure targeted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ethnicity, age, disability, creed, religion, etc. is sine qua non for progress and development.

“I encourage the incoming Administration to continue to respect workers’ rights imbued with socio-economic development and driven by the four pillars of the decent work agent to promote jobs and enterprises, guaranteeing rights at work, extending social protection, and promoting social dialogue for consensus building and maintain a Sound National Industrial Relations System,” Buhari added.

