Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has faulted the federal government over what he termed as meagre resources accruable to the state monthly through the Federation Account Allocation Committee(FAAC).

The state currently receives between N3 billion and N4 billion monthly from the federal allocation and collects less than N1 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR).

Oyebanji who assumed as the governor in October 2022 explained that it is not fair and equitable for the state to be allocated a meagre amount monthly from the abundant resources in the country, calling on stakeholders to join the call for equitable distribution of the nation’s resources.

The governor spoke while addressing workers during the May Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday and argued that what is being allocated to the state is too negligible to meet the increasing responsibilities of the state, urging the organized labour, “ to be our partner in this crusade for justice and fairness,” for increased allocation to the state.

According to him, “ Let me appeal to the organised labour to continue to sensitise the citizens and the federal government on the need to imbibe the spirit of fairness and equity in the distribution of national resources. “

“The position of Ekiti State as it pertains to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations is worrisome. Our share is extremely meagre to meet the number of obligations we are saddled with.

“ I believe the abundant resources of the country should be properly and equitably distributed to the federating units. Therefore, this administration will continue to strive for equity, fairness and inclusiveness. Please be our partner in this crusade for justice and fairness.”

Oyebanji while commending the support and understanding of the state’s workforce to his administration since inception, said he would continue to place high priority on the welfare of the workers, describing them as the driving force of the economy.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate and commend the workers for their immeasurable contributions to the state’s development since inception. The commitment displayed, the patriotism exhibited, and the integrity and hard work shown truly confirm the fact that the workers are the engine room of government.

“I therefore urge you to continue in the same spirit so that, together we can move Ekiti State to the realm of sustainable growth and development. Within the few months of this Administration, efforts have been made to ensure that priority is placed on workers’ welfare. Let me assure you that our Administration will continue to fulfil its obligations to workers. We are not going to renege on our promises as captured in our road map to Ekiti prosperity,” he said.

Reeling out resources committed to the welfare of workers since the inception of the administration in October 2022, Oyebanji said a total of N30.6 billion has been spent to attend to the salaries of workers and pensions for retirees in the state.





He said, “I wish to place on record that as an Administration, we have paid a total sum of N30, 606, 198, 988.31 as salaries to all categories of workers and pensioners since we assumed office. Similarly, a sum of N4, 180, 081, 726. 53 was used to defray 2018 outstanding salaries to both state and local government workers.

“In addition, the Government has approved the sums of N700, 000, 000: 00 for the payment of gratuities to the State retirees and another N235, 000, 000: 00 for the local government retirees. Similarly, the sum of N6, 214, 563, 734. 01 has been released so far, to our subvented higher institutions of learning, including payment of outstanding arrears.”

The Governor equally restated the commitment of his administration to the actualisation of a merit-based and service-driven public service and insistence on merit and capacity to deliver to achieve optimal performance and excellent service delivery.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman Kolapo Olatunde who hailed the Oyebanji administration for its support and understanding of workers’ welfare and demands, urged the Governor to strive to do more for the workers, whom he said have also demonstrated sufficient level of cooperation and support for the government.