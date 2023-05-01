The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has assured Nigerian workers of more vibrant representation and a commitment to prioritise their welfare, by the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Akande-Sadipe, in a congratulatory message to workers on Monday in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, said the harsh condition under which workers hustle, calls for concern.

The ranking member of the House of Representatives said it is essential to reflect on the challenges faced by Nigerian workers and improve on them.

While she acknowledged the significant contributions of workers to the country, Akande-Sadipe said workers often work under unfavourable conditions, with little or no job security, and inadequate compensation.

“Many workers have lost their jobs due to the harsh economic realities and then the COVID-19 pandemic, some have lost their lives, some their mobility due to various job-related disabilities and poor working conditions, resulting in increased hardship and suffering for families across the nation,” she said.

Her statement read further, “With the incoming government of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the 10th Assembly the welfare of the Nigerian workers will be a priority, Laws to encourage improved and adequate compensation, job security, and better working conditions will be the priority.

“Happy Workers Day Nigeria! Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Nigerian workers who have tirelessly, against all odds. worked to develop the economy of Nigeria. This day is a time to appreciate the efforts of workers who have made countless unimaginable sacrifices through trials and toils to ensure that our society functions”.

“Also, on this day, I cannot but mention the essential role played by labour unions in advocating for workers’ rights and welfare,” Akande-Sadipe said.