Wizkid was inappropriate with that tweet —Reekado Banks

Finally breaking the silence about Wizkid’s tweet calling him a fool for being insensitive to the happening during the EndSARS protests, Nigerian Afro pop singer, Reekado Banks, has reacted to the issue.

Reekado, who was recently interviewed by a Nigerian radio station, was asked how he felt when he saw Wizkid’s tweet about him trying to drop a track they both recorded during the EndSARS protests, said Wizkid was so inappropriate with the tweet.

It all started when Reekado Banks in a bid to promote the release of the track tweeted: “Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo “Omo Olomo” midnight dropping. still on the matter!!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”

However, Wizkid, in a deleted tweet, responded to Reekado Banks by saying, “Delete this dude! Can’t believe you are even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!”

This shocked many Nigerians as they never expected such words from Wizkid and many considered it as “too harsh”

Reekado recently dropped the bombshell in his reaction to the whole issue by saying: “I felt disappointed about that tweet, like Kilode? It just showed me that I was not respected as much as I thought on his side, so I am on my lane and right now i am busy promoting my tracks.

“He was so inappropriate with that tweet, I can’t be bothered about someone who…”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…