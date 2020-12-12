Over 20 emerging artistes bag awards at 7th Top Naija Music Awards

There was glitz and glam at the 7th edition of Top Naija Music Awards held at the Virginrose Resort, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday as over 20 up-and-coming artistes who have done well with their crafts were honoured and their efforts recognised.

For these artistes, it was a day they will never forget in a hurry as it was the first major award for many of them. One of the awardees, JP3ple2, who won the Best Lyrical Exploration category, while expressing his excitement about the honour to Saturday Tribune Entertainment, said: “This is a testament and a reward to all my efforts over years, the first major award to my brand, I am really excited about this.”

Many of the artistes who graced the occasion from Rivers, Abuja, Bayelsa, Benue and Edo states came with their family members and friends, who were there to cheer them up and also witness the long-awaited day in the lives of these artistes. “I came all the way from Port Harcourt this night to receive this award and I must confess, I am happy about this. My musical video was recognised all the way from Rivers State and it won the Best Music Video Visual. This is a huge one for me,” another awardee, Mega Million Luv, said.

Also speaking with Saturday Tribune Entertainment at the event, the CEO, Top Naija Music Company and the organiser of the awards, Mr. Paul Oghoghorie said: “The success of this edition is tremendous to be honest, because I didn’t expect as much as we saw tonight. You know, due to COVID-19 restrictions, people felt disconnected kind-of from shows like this. However, looking at the vibes here tonight, it shows that people have missed things like this so much.”

Oghoghorie also announced the rebranding and changing of the company’s name from Top Naija Music to Top Africa Music. According to him, he felt they were restricting themselves to just Nigeria, as they have always been receiving awards entries from other African countries too. In his words: “we felt we needed to embrace more culture outside the shores of a country.

“Top Africa Music will come with new innovations such as, an online TV show called Music Paparazi which will be hosted by DJ Moore, Top Africa Music Awards, which will tentatively hold at Accra Ghana, intercontinental music promotions, media consultation, record label services, social media advertising and marketing, fashion and clothing line management and many more.”

According to him, this, he believes, will rank them as one of the topmost music platforms on the continent within the next five years.

Speaking further with some other awardees, winner of the Best Sound Recording Artiste, young star, Kularankin also known as Agbokoniyi Ekun on the streets of Epe, Lagos, expressed his joy for being recognised at the Top Naija Music Awards.

He said: “I was the best stage controller of the Epe Lagos Fiesta in 2018 though, but being recognised at a national award like this brings me so much joy. Even though I wished my dad was alive to witness this, I want to dedicate the award to him and my mother.”

The next edition of the awards – Top Africa Music Awards is definitely one to look forward to, as great and emerging talents from the African continent would be recognised. A list of winners of the 7th edition of the awards can be found on the Top Naija Music website (topnaijamusic.com).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…