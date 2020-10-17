WITH CARROT CAKE, YOU TASTE GOODNESS

What do you need?

Lots of carrots

4 Eggs

2 ½ cups of flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

250g butter (optional)

How do we make this?

Whisk dry ingredients (flour, sugar and baking powder or soda) together in one bowl until they are well blended.

Then, whisk all the wet ingredients (vegetable oil, butter, vanilla extract) together in another bowl.

Blend 3 cups of shredded carrots and eggs in a blender

Mix all dry, blended and wet ingredients together in a separate bowl

Mix all evenly with a mixer or spatula till moderately smooth

Then add grease to the baking bowl using a small quantity of butter

Pour the batter

Tap the baking bowl on a flat surface till batter looks even

When baking the cake, divide the batter between two buttered and floured cake pans and bake until done.

Put pan in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes

Bake until the tops of the cake layers are springy when touched

To check if cake is baked, insert toothpick into the centre of the cake and ensure it comes out clean.

Remove baking pan from the oven and empty the cake into a flat surface or parchment paper

Cool cake in pans for 15 minutes then turn out onto cooling racks, peel off parchment paper and cool completely.

NOTE : You can use cream cheese, powdered sugar or heavy cream as frosting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by a suspected internet fraudster

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.