I can’t sleep well at night

I am a 65- year old business man. My problem is that I have been finding it difficult to sleep well at night for the past few months. I have tried a lot of medications with little or no relief. I will appreciate your kind assistance.

Bala (by SMS)

Perhaps, the first thing to do is to check the state of your bedroom and your bed in order to confirm that they are suitable for a good night’s sleep. Apart from a good ventilation, the lighting in the bedroom should be adequate enough for the promotion of a good night’s sleep. It has also been confirmed that some personal habits ranging from the consumption of stimulants such as coffee, tea, alcohol among others, especially close to bedtime could also affect the quality of one’s sleep. More importantly, stress, excessive worries and emotional disturbances can also affect one’s sleeping pattern. For these reasons, it is important for you to reduce anything that can hinder a good night’s rest. In addition, you need to lead a very active life style and eat balanced and nutritious meals. It is only when all these have failed that your physician can prescribe a mild sedative to enhance your sleep.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by a suspected internet fraudster

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.