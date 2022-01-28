Willing schoolgirls free to use hijab in public schools — Kwara govt

The Kwara State government has reaffirmed the use of the hijab by willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Madibbo-Kawu, stated this during the week during a peace meeting held in Ilorin with Muslim and Christian stakeholders from Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area.

The Press Secretary in the ministry, Yakub Kamaldeen Aliagan, in a statement, quoted the commissioner as saying: “The policy statement of the Kwara State government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirls to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms to the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

She, therefore, appealed to both Muslim and Christian leaders to allow peace to reign in the state.

Hajiya Modibbo-Kawu thereafter directed the school heads of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, to immediately implement the policy statement on the use of hijab in public schools.

The commissioner warned that anybody who tried to sabotage the peaceful coexistence among the people of Kwara State would face the wrath of the law.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun; Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Alhaji Taoheed Abubakar Bello; TESCOM board members; President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi and caretaker chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Alhaji Umar Abdullahi.

The attendees also included the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ijagbo, Reverend Samuel Ajayi; Reverend Gbadeyan B. A.; President, Ijagbo Youth Association, Mr Faleye Segun; Chairman, Muslim Stakeholders, Offa and Oyun local government areas, Alhaji Abubakar AbdulWasiu; Secretary, Taofiq Oyetunde; Chairman, Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders, Alhaji Isiaka AbdulKareem and Professor Abubakar Imam Aliagan.

