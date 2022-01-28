Nigeria, Saudi Arabia discuss flight ban, Hajj, Umrah

THE chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, on Tuesday led a delegation to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries regarding Hajj and Umrah operations.

According to a statement by the commission’s head of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the visit was also to press for the Federal Government’s request for the lifting of the flight ban into Saudi Arabia.

During a meeting with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy, the NAHCON chairman expressed delight at what he called the constant mutual support and cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Hassan encouraged the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of Nigerian intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah who are NAHCON’s primary constituents.

The chairman also expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by the Saudi Arabian authorities towards compensating families of victims of the 2015 plane crash.

Faisal Al-Ghamidy, in a remark, expressed the hope that the flight suspension on Nigeria into the Kingdom would end soon and pledged his country’s support for Nigeria when necessary.

On the issue of crane crash compensation, the envoy said his country was prepared to ensure the compensation was handed to the victims’ heirs or their representatives soon.

On the NAHCON chairman’s entourage were Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa; Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Saudi Arabia discuss flight. Saudi Arabia discuss flight

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Saudi Arabia discuss flight Saudi Arabia discuss flight