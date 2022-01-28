19-year-old Halima Abdullahi wins Zamfara Qur’an recitation competition

A Qur’an recitation competition has ended in Zamfara State with 19-year-old Halima Abdullahi, emerging as the overall winner.

Halima, from Anka Local Government Area, scored higher than the 35 other reciters in different categories of the competition, held between Friday last week and Monday.

The chairman of the organising committee, Alhaji Nura Bello Alkali, said Abdullahi and other winners in the competition would represent the state in the African Qur’an Recitation Competition scheduled to hold in April in Ghana.

He said eight states, including Zamfara, had been selected to participate in the upcoming competition in Ghana, noting that the Zamfara State contingent would be made up of females only.

According to Alhaji Bello Alkali, participants in the just-concluded competition were drawn from all the 14 local government areas of the state.

In a remark, the state governor, Bello Matawalle, stressed the significance of memorising the Qur’an and promised that his administration would continue to support the competition and other similar events in the state.

Governor Matawalle, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Mayana, commended the organisers and the participants and called on them to continue to promote the acquisition of the knowledge of the Qur’an.

In a lecture titled ‘The Importance of Security and Peace: Quranic Perspective’, Dr Abdulkadir Saleh Kazaure, said peace was significant in achieving meaningful development in any society and described the Holy Qur’an as the panacea for all societal problems.

Kazaure urged Muslims and indeed all citizens to ensure strict adherence to the injunction of Allah to achieve national peace and development and prayed Allah to restore lasting peace in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Chief Imam of Abdullahi Fodio Juma’at Mosque, Gusau, Malam Ahmad Umar Kanoma, the discussion of such issues as peace and security was important for Zamfara State at this period and called for further and more extensive discussions in that regard.

The Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari, attributed contemporary societal problems to the negligence of the teachings of the Holy Book and called on Nigerians to have a change of attitude.

The Qur’an recitation competition in the state was organised in collaboration with the Sheikh Jafar Mahmud Adam Foundation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…19-year-old Halima Abdullahi wins. 19-year-old Halima Abdullahi wins

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…19-year-old Halima Abdullahi wins 19-year-old Halima Abdullahi wins