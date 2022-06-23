Williams assumes duty as new Oyo CP

•As AIG Onadeko takes charge of Police armament

By Oluwatoyin Malik
A new Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, has been posted to Oyo State Police Command to assume duty as the 44th police boss.

This was made known by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Thursday.

Born on the 28th of January, CP Williams hails from Akure North Local Government Area in Ondo State.

He got enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force in 1992, with a 30-year work experience spanning across administration, intelligence, operations and public relations.

Said to be a thoroughbred professional, he started his job in the Nigeria Police Force after his commissioning in 1993 at Enugu State Police Command, South-East Nigeria where he later became the state Police Public Relations Officer.

He also held different positions which including command and staff positions; commander, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and 2i/c Special Enquiry Bureau.

He was Area Commander Kontagora, Niger State, an active member of the Inspector General of Police Special Investigation Unit, Staff Officer Federal Operations, Director Professional Studies Police Staff College Jos and CP FCID Annex, Gombe.

With leadership and operational prowess internationally recognized across the security space, he was drafted to perform key operational peacekeeping mission functions in Kosovo, Sierra Leone and East Timor.

The Commissioner of Police holds a B.sc in Political Science, M.Sc in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and an LLB in Law.

A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management, CP Williams is married with children.

He succeeds AIG Ngozi Onadeko who is now in charge of police armament in Abuja.

