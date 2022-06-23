Reps to probe utilisation of funds accrued to ecological fund account

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to investigate the utilisation of total public funds accrued into the Ecological Fund accounts following a series of allegations bothering on misappropriation and misapplication of funds.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Femi Bamisile who expressed grave concern over the allegations bothering of misappropriation and misapplication of the public funds by the manager of the funds.

While calling for the House intervention, Hon Bamisile who observed that Ecological Fund was set up by Federal Government as Intervention Fund to address multifarious ecological challenges across the country, alleged that

“The House also notes that the Federal Government, the 36 States of the federation, the 774 Local Government Areas and the Federal Capital Territory receive funds through the Federal Allocation Committee (FAC) as shares from the Ecological Fund.

“The House is aware that apart from the annual statutory Appropriations four Agencies of the Federal Government draw Funds from the 1 per cent share of the Federal Government allocated to Ecology and Derivation Fund according to their respective enabling laws and the Agencies are; the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by virtue of Section 13(2) (b) of its Act, draws 20per cent, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) by virtue of Section 12 (2) (b) of its Act, draws 15 per cent.

“While the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) by virtue of Section 14(12) (b) of its Act, draws 10 per cent and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) by virtue of Section 18 (2) (a) of its Act, draws 10 per cent.

“The House is worried that efforts at making beneficiaries of the Ecological Fund accountable for their accrued shared funds in the last few years have been ignored,” he noted.





In his contribution, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai said: “judging from the fact that the issue of the ecological fund has also reached the domain of the judiciary where a particular Governor was sentenced because of misuse of these monies and because these monies are not used in line with the statutory provisions as prescribed by National Assembly. I think there is a need for it that is the foundation of that motion.

“Because National Assembly has been budgeting on these clear issues and yet National Assembly has not been able to x-ray the performance of that money.”

But unsettled by Hon. Ossai’s submission, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the session, explained that the decision to set up the Committee was to x-ray the utilisation of the monies accrued into the Ecological Fund. What do you mean that they’ve not been able to x-ray?

Speaking further, Hon. Ossai said: “We have set up a committee Mr Speaker, distinguished honourable members, the committee has been doing its best. But another eye has seen, there are certain clear issues, fundamental default, clear infractions that necessitated the need for this motion.

Also speaking, Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) who supported the motion said: “I could not agree less with honourable Ossai and I also want to appreciate you for setting up this committee as it used to be under numerous committees before now. That is giving the opportunity now to x-ray ecological fund.

“Like my brother, Ossai said, there are accruals that we believe strongly as a parliament that if we follow through we would discover that almost less than 20 per cent of what those monies are meant for are not used for. I surely believe in this.

“And as he also mentioned a situation where some of these monies are warehoused and Governors just do whatever they want to do with it. It is not acceptable.

“We are Parliament and we are the voice of the people, we should be able to represent them and to make sure that whatever monies are budgeted or monies have been set aside for projects are followed through. They are public funds and should be utilized for that purpose,” he urged.

While contributing, Hon Idris Wase who was a member of the House Committee on Environment between 2007 to 2011 and also a member of the Public Accounts Committee from 2007 to 2015 said: “there are many queries that I will say are sufficient to warrant this investigation. At one point I brought a motion before the House on this particular matter, Uche Ekwunife was the chairman of Environment, I remember the work was given to her.

“All I will plead is for them to go into the work diligently and have time to finish the job, bring back, we are losing a lot in terms of the revenue of this particular fund.”

He also urged the House to revisit the report of the last investigative hearing into the activities of the former NEMA management on the Ecological Fund, noting that “issues were again raised with respect to the utilization of funds in that report.

“And I believe we stand to benefit a lot if the committee will do a thorough and diligent job and not just investigating but tracking what is assumed to have been done under those projects, going to the sites to see for themselves because it’s another thing to raise papers.

“And if I have the opportunity, I would have gone beyond 2010 because they are asking for 2010 and I know a lot through Public Accounts Committee was able to unravel as of today and I believe we are still losing. Ecological Fund could have in a way sorted out issues in terms of infrastructural deficit in a lot of areas. But because we are not utilizing it in a way it should be,” he noted.

He also expressed grave concern over the deficiencies in the country’s procurement policy.

To this end, the House on Ecological Fund was mandated to conduct Public Hearings with all major stakeholders on the effective and efficient utilisation of the Ecological Fund and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Reps to probe utilisation of funds accrued to ecological fund account

