Oyetola sends list of commissioner, special adviser-nominees to Assembly

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday presented the list of the commissioner and special adviser-nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The nominees for consideration were Mrs Giwa Latifat, Barr. Olaboopo Olubukola, Hon. Solagbade Oladepo, Hon. Henry Olaonipekun, Hon. Bakare Akande Aleem and Hon.Olanike Omoworare.

The governor in a request sent to the state House of Assembly, said, “In line with the provisions of Section 192(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as Amended, I hereby present the nominees for consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly into the position of commissioners/special advisers in the state of Osun with a view to filling the vacant positions in the State Executive Council.”

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, read out the request of the governor at the plenary on Thursday.

The House of Assembly also constituted a 7-man committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Simeon Popoola to screen the nominees.

Another issue raised in the request was the reconfirmation and extension of the tenures of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Government Development Area Councils.

The speaker, therefore, said the governor’s request was in tandem with Section 3(A)(i) (ii) (III) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration and Amendment 7 Law, (2021).





The request letter read thus: “This is to bring to your notice that the six months term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government, Councils, Local Government Development Area Councils will expire on the 12th of July, 2022.

“I hereby request the distinguish State House of Assembly, Osun State to confirm the appointment of the caretaker management to run the affairs of the councils for another period of 6 months.”