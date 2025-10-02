Wike flags off ‘Light Up Abuja’ programme

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, flagged off the Light Up Abuja programme, encompassing Lots I and II.

Lot 1 will take care of Maitama, Central Area, Wuse, Asokoro and Airport Expressway while Lot 2 is comprised of Katampe, Katampe Extension, Jabi, Garki, Gudu, Mabushi. The Light Up Abuja Project, includes supply and installation (retrofitting) of integrated Hybrid Solar Street lighting fittings of 300W Zolar Powered lights luminous flux ranging from 7,500lm to 17,500lm ongoing Streets and Expressways with necessary accessories. The project is to be completed within six months.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Minister stated that the light-up project was the most challenging one he has ever embarked upon.

He stated that there was, however, enormous sabotage against achieving a well-lit Abuja, stressing that many vested interests were constituting a front against the programme, vowing he would ensure the initiative worked.

Wike revealed that some of the interests sabotaging efforts to keep Abuja well illuminated at night stemmed from criminals who prefer darkness, dealers in vandalized streetlight installation parts, contractors, and others who push files for the maintenance of streetlights, claiming huge sums of money.

The Minister explained that the streetlights to be installed are embedded with security features that will send signals to security agencies whenever tampered with, thereby preventing vandalism.

He also stated that the new streetlight project includes a five-year maintenance plan, which will be handled by the contractors.

His words: “Today’s event is a very difficult one -difficult in the sense that this is a very important project but has given us a lot of headache. Headache not in the conceptualization, but headache in how it will work, knowing that in this country, people are always sabotaging government efforts.

“It has been a source of concern for me and my team. But we felt that we must take up the challenge. When we came on board in August 2023, one thing anybody who visits Abuja or resides in Abuja will identify is that almost 80 per cent of the entire city was in darkness.

“Secondly, there was this issue of insecurity when we came on board. So, we are trying to see how we can tackle this issue. If we continue to leave Abuja in darkness, obviously, insecurity will increase.

“So, we decided to do what we can with what was available. Every time, you will hear of sabotage -cables have been removed, poles have been vandalized. Every time, you see papers coming in for the maintenance of streetlights, making us keep spending money.”

The Minister decried that sometimes, while rushing to receive the President at the airport at night, everywhere would be dark.

According to the Minister, as one responsible for solving the problems, it became a nightmare, and he started having minor migraines thinking about the way out.

He revealed that the solution was arrived at when he accompanied the President to Beijing, where he entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CGC and CCECC to provide not only streetlights but also water supply.

Earlier, in a vote of thanks, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, appreciated the FCT Minister for his “unwavering leadership and vision,” saying it continues to drive sustainable infrastructural development across the Territory.

Dr. Mahmoud stated that the project was not just about lighting up Abuja streets but also “about safety, security, sustainability, and service to the residents.”

She added: “It will promote clean and renewable energy, thereby reducing the city’s carbon footprint. More importantly, it will support the Administration’s Smart City Agenda, making Abuja a model for sustainable urban living.”

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Dauda, while providing an overview of the project, stated that it would provide integrated and hybrid solar streetlights in the districts and expressways.

He also stated that the programme would ensure uninterrupted lighting to enhance navigation at night, surveillance to guard against theft, reduced electricity bills, improved aesthetics, and job creation for the people.